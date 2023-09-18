ThePatriotNurse: This Sign Tells of a Nation's Impending Doom. Have You Seen It?

Posted20July2023:

In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the disturbing trend of a rise in antisemitism and overt Jew hatred. This sign has been the hallmark of a dying nation, from Czarist Russia to the Weimar Republic. whether it was the propaganda of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion or the Weimar notes accusing Jews of debasing the currency, a nation can be assured of demise if it stoops to cursing Israel.



The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/