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Bernie Pranked by Fake Greta, Buttigieg Pranks US Voters
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10 views • February 14, 2020
Russia, Russia, Russia. No, this time it really was Russians with a prank call. Bernie must wish the Soviets were still in power. Buttigieg is pranking voters, pretending he’s NOT a Marxist. In high school he won an award for his essay admiring Bernie
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By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
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