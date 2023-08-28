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YOUR DOLLARS SHOULD HAVE BEEN GOLD | 8-28-2023
Coach Dave LIVE
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51 views • August 28, 2023

Show #1965

Links from this broadcast:

Isaac Yoder :https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/isaac-yoder-sentenced-one-year-prison-1570-fine/

J6 Prayer : https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/announcing-national-prayer-federal-court-house-during-proud/

Who Controls the World’s Money and Power? : https://adtv.watch/war-in-heaven/who-controls-the-world

Maui videos: https://www.facebook.com/reel/178779705226921

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lg2WV-B26pA

Inflation calculator : https://www.usinflationcalculator.com/

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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