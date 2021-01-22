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50. MMS: Oxygen Therapy, Fountain of Youth and Chlorine Dioxide. An amazing combination!
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3133 views • January 22, 2021
So scientists are finding that oxygen chamber therapy can be used to reverse many aspects of the ageing process. They use expensive pressurized chambers that have oxygen-rich air to breath for patients and have found that this process also helps with healing from various conditions. HOWEVER, one can get a very similar response in the body as they take Chlorine Dioxide. It is literally oxygen in liquid form that your body can absorbe quickly and safely when dosed correctly. Come learn about the science of how this works.
https://www.israel21c.org/from-aging-to-chronic-wounds-can-hyperbaric-oxygen-cure-everything/
https://www.brighteon.com/feb26545-2ae7-4344-bd4b-7c78253395c3
https://www.brighteon.com/931f1c1e-239b-48dc-be19-8f99774ec8be
https://www.israel21c.org/from-aging-to-chronic-wounds-can-hyperbaric-oxygen-cure-everything/
https://www.brighteon.com/feb26545-2ae7-4344-bd4b-7c78253395c3
https://www.brighteon.com/931f1c1e-239b-48dc-be19-8f99774ec8be
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