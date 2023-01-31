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Dr. Jane Ruby Show
January 30, 2023
On today’s show Dr. Jane reviews the events of a Swedish conference revealing American Frontline experts gaslighting and participating in censoring their European counterparts! The unfortunate breakdown of our own U.S. freedom fighters is exposed. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v27s2fu-live-7pm-est-american-doctors-caught-censoring-european-experts.html