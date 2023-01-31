Create New Account
AMERICAN DOCTORS CAUGHT CENSORING EUROPEAN EXPERTS
High Hopes
January 30, 2023
Dr. Jane Ruby Show


January 30, 2023


On today’s show Dr. Jane reviews the events of a Swedish conference revealing American Frontline experts gaslighting and participating in censoring their European counterparts! The unfortunate breakdown of our own U.S. freedom fighters is exposed. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v27s2fu-live-7pm-est-american-doctors-caught-censoring-european-experts.html


