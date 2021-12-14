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ResetWars Begin Now — InfoWars Alex Jones
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111 views • December 14, 2021
>> https://www.resetwars.com/prelaunch-special
>> THE BUTTON >> https://www.infowarsstore.com/resetwars
Imagine if you woke up tomorrow morning with no possessions.
Everything you ‘owned’ was now the governments.
The clothes you wore, the building you lived in, the things you did…
Now, they’re identical to EVERYONE else's.
You’re simply a QR code or a bar code…
You have no identity except for what the government has issued you.
If you don’t take action now to protect yourself against these globalist elitists..
… then this reality may soon come true.
Many people think what I’m saying is absurd and outside of what’s possible…
But just look at the sudden movement for vax passports…
Global identification…
Sooner or later, these rulers will demand far more from our bodies…
Who knows how long it’ll be before they’re telling us to put a chip inside of us.
Before it’s too late, we need to take control of our future and protect our freedom.
If you NEVER want to worry about falling into this awful form of society…
You need to understand the game they’re playing…
And ResetWars is the best way for you to do just that.
Learn more about ResetWars >> https://www.resetwars.com/prelaunch-special
Regards,
Alex Jones
Founder, InfoWars
~~~
HERE >> https://www.resetwars.com/prelaunch-special >> THE BUTTON >> https://www.infowarsstore.com/resetwars
video source (as of 13 Dec 2021): https://fast.vidalytics.com/video/tsBEAu4l/Xn9T1jKwzzK3GzVW/52075/43734/mp4/video/480x270_h264_157500/video.mp4
This is a pre-sale of access to ResetWars. Please provide a valid email address during checkout in order to receive your personal access link.
Your access link will be emailed within 24 hours of your completed purchase of the course.
~~~
Dear Fellow Patriot,
My name is Alex Jones.
I’m going to assume if you’re reading this letter, you already know who I am.
You may have seen me on my own show, InfoWars…
Where every week we show tens of millions of people the truth behind what’s actually going on in the world…
Or, you’ve probably seen me on my shows with my good friend Joe Rogan…
Where collectively, across three episodes, we’ve amassed over 61,000,000 views.
But the point of this letter is not to talk about me.
It’s to talk about something very serious which you must understand…
There are very grave consequences if we collectively, as a nation, don’t start taking action immediately…
You need to read this, before it’s too late...
>> https://www.resetwars.com/prelaunch-special
>> THE BUTTON >> https://www.infowarsstore.com/resetwars
Imagine if you woke up tomorrow morning with no possessions.
Everything you ‘owned’ was now the governments.
The clothes you wore, the building you lived in, the things you did…
Now, they’re identical to EVERYONE else's.
You’re simply a QR code or a bar code…
You have no identity except for what the government has issued you.
If you don’t take action now to protect yourself against these globalist elitists..
… then this reality may soon come true.
Many people think what I’m saying is absurd and outside of what’s possible…
But just look at the sudden movement for vax passports…
Global identification…
Sooner or later, these rulers will demand far more from our bodies…
Who knows how long it’ll be before they’re telling us to put a chip inside of us.
Before it’s too late, we need to take control of our future and protect our freedom.
If you NEVER want to worry about falling into this awful form of society…
You need to understand the game they’re playing…
And ResetWars is the best way for you to do just that.
Learn more about ResetWars >> https://www.resetwars.com/prelaunch-special
Regards,
Alex Jones
Founder, InfoWars
~~~
HERE >> https://www.resetwars.com/prelaunch-special >> THE BUTTON >> https://www.infowarsstore.com/resetwars
video source (as of 13 Dec 2021): https://fast.vidalytics.com/video/tsBEAu4l/Xn9T1jKwzzK3GzVW/52075/43734/mp4/video/480x270_h264_157500/video.mp4
This is a pre-sale of access to ResetWars. Please provide a valid email address during checkout in order to receive your personal access link.
Your access link will be emailed within 24 hours of your completed purchase of the course.
~~~
Dear Fellow Patriot,
My name is Alex Jones.
I’m going to assume if you’re reading this letter, you already know who I am.
You may have seen me on my own show, InfoWars…
Where every week we show tens of millions of people the truth behind what’s actually going on in the world…
Or, you’ve probably seen me on my shows with my good friend Joe Rogan…
Where collectively, across three episodes, we’ve amassed over 61,000,000 views.
But the point of this letter is not to talk about me.
It’s to talk about something very serious which you must understand…
There are very grave consequences if we collectively, as a nation, don’t start taking action immediately…
You need to read this, before it’s too late...
>> https://www.resetwars.com/prelaunch-special
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