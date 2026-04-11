EXCLUSIVE: BILDERBERG ATTENDEES RUN FROM QUESTIONS! - Dan Dicks Investigates Shadow Conference

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Dan Dicks of Press For Truth as he reports on the ground at Bilderberg 2026 in Washington, DC.





This Bilderberg event was an emergency meeting, scheduled last second in April which hasn't happened in over 30 years. As Operation Epic Fury continues, one must ask, what secret plans are being drawn up at an emergency Bilderberg conference?





Why do the attendees refuse to answer questions?





With this year's agenda including a "new generation of warfare," AI infrastructure and digital currencies, it's pretty clear that the technocratic world order is being prepped in secret. As secret as it may be, it won't be for long when it is fully implemented.





Dan Dicks has been covering Bilderberg for 20 years now and has confronted countless attendees. Today he has added more to that list, has seen former Google CEO Eric Schmidt run from questions again and many major players in finance, corporate power and governance hide behind a fence which has been blown over by the wind on multiple occasions.





Last year, Dan confronted Peter Theil of Palantir on his surveillance tech and connection to Jeffrey Epstein.





With everything happening in the world now, it's never been more important to learn the secret agendas being carved out at Bilderberg. Still, almost no media is covering it.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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