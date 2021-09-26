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Kerry Cassidy Video Update 9.21.21
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261 views • September 26, 2021
Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot provides her update on political events and the current state of planet Earth. Topics include: JFK, JFK Jr. and Juan O Savin; splits in the U.S. military; the stolen presidential election; the fake Biden presidency; the Trump Team; the traitor General Milley; the Afghanistan disaster; Hurricane Ida; the CCP and the Communist takeover of America; the COVID scam and the attack on Humanity; Fauci's involvement in the Wuhan lab and Gain of Function research; the Wuhan lab and the creation of the bio-weapon; ET involvement in Earth affairs; the Big Brother surveillance state; 5G, A.I., nano-tech, spike proteins and bio-weapons; Ivermectin and COVID-19 in India; the alien invasion and takeover of the planet; etc...
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/09-2021
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/09-2021
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