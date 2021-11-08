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CIRCLE OF DECEIT Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep213
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11 views • November 08, 2021
In this episode, Dinesh reveals how Democrats, the FBI and the media created a circle of deceit to promulgate a Russia hoax for four straight years. Dinesh makes the case that if the Supreme Court doesn't overturn Roe v. Wade, the entire conservative legal strategy of the past 40 years has been a failure. Dinesh refutes leftist scholar Michael Eric Dyson's contention that black conservatives are Uncle Tom sellouts. Dinesh discusses the breathtakingly powerful Christian message of a new film, "Sabina," with its director John Grooters.
https://rumble.com/c/DineshDsouza
https://rumble.com/c/DineshDsouza
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