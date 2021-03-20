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TUCKER CARLSON 3/19/2021 FULL
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120 views • March 20, 2021
CHINA USA MEET IN ALASKA FOR POW WOW. CHINA NO RESPECT BIDEN. CCP VIEWS ITSELF AS THE GREEN BAY PACKERS. BIDEN HEAD OF A HIGH SCHOOL TAXI SQUAD. WE'D BETTER GATHER OUR GUANO PRONTO! DON'T THINK BIDEN KNOWS HOW...OR WANTS TO AS HE IMPLEMENTS THE SOROS/OBOZO PLAN TO TAKE US DOWN! SEVERAL OTHER GOOD CARLSON ITEMS!
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