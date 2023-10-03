Protect Pregnancy and Breastfeeding from Vaccine Risks

The application of the precautionary principle in medicine emphasizes the need for caution, pause and thorough review in situations involving unknown risks associated with a specific medical product. This becomes especially crucial for pregnant and breastfeeding women, as they not only have to consider their own well-being but also the potential impact on the development of their child. Unfortunately, in the era where vaccine manufacturers are granted legal protection for injuries and fatalities linked to their products, this principle appears to have been entirely disregarded.In an interview with The New American, Deanna McLeod, an expert in evidence-based data analysis, and Mary Sharpe, a seasoned midwife, delve into the current scientific understanding of the risk-benefit ratio of Covid vaccines during pregnancy. They discuss strong indications of potential harms such as stillbirths and miscarriages and explore the potential mechanisms through which these genetic therapies work in the bodies of expectant mothers. While conventional wisdom typically advises pregnant and breastfeeding women to avoid any substances that could pose even the slightest risk to the intricate and delicate process of forming new life, the fact that healthcare authorities are advocating vaccination with products that have never been tested for genotoxicity and long-term reproductive harms raises suspicions of a hidden agenda.

Deanna McLeod is the principal and Lead Strategists of Kaleidoscope Strategic and the expert for the Canadian Covid Care Alliance.

Mary Sharpe is a seasoned midwife of the College of Midwives of Ontario.

