The Death Trap and How to Avoid it: Escape Reincarnation and Samsara

ARTICLE: The Death Trap and How to Avoid It by Wes Penre, Thursday, Sep. 15, 2016

Quote: "What usually happens when we die is that Spirit Guides, who are more often than not AIF in disguise, escort us to where in the astral we are supposed to go. Where we end up depends on our beliefs—if we believe in Jesus and Heaven, we are most likely to be transported into such a frequency band (dimension) in the astral plane. We will mingle with likeminded, and there might even be a God there, and Jesus might sit by his side—it’s all virtual realities within virtual realities, and we help creating these realities with our beliefs, which form the energy we transmit and receive. Therefore, someone who believes in Krishna will likely end up in a dimension within the hologram containing a Hindu belief system. The afterlife often begins with a “tunnel of light,” through which the discarnate soul/mind/light-body travels to her destination. At the end of the tunnel, an appropriate being greets the soul. This being could be Jesus or Krishna, or simply a loved one, who has passed away earlier. These beings/persons are often just projections, created by the AIF to pull the soul into a certain “container” or “astral dimension.” The AIF knows whom to project because they have the technology to scan the soul—before or at the death moment—for memories and experiences. These memories and experiences are then used to give the soul a “life review,” where she will re-experience the most recent lifetime in a matter of seconds or minutes, measured in Earth time. The soul is then encouraged to examine this life experience and compare the good and not so good things she did during her previous lifetime. Subsequently, she discusses with her Spirit Guide what she needs to improve, and the soul will then feel a certain amount of guilt for the “bad things” she did to herself or others, or what she neglected to do for other people while she was incarnated. The Spirit Guide then suggests that the soul returns to Earth to remedy these “flaws.” In order to create balance, the Spirit Guide will tell the soul that in the next incarnation it is a good idea to experience the “other side of the coin,” i.e. if the soul was abusive to others in the previous life, it’s a good idea to become the abused in the next lifetime to experience the matter from the other person’s perspective. This is where the idea of karma comes into play. It is a term and a “phenomenon” invented by the AIF with the purpose of having the soul reincarnate willingly under a strict set of rules. It should also be mentioned that in some instances, a discarnate soul is recycled immediately after the recent body has expired. This soul goes through a tunnel as well, but in these cases, the tunnel just leads back to Earth again, and the soul is shot into a new body—she has no choice in the matter. ..."

