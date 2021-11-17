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JABS ARE “GENETIC THERAPY” SAYS BAYER EXECUTIVE
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70 views • November 17, 2021
JABS ARE “GENETIC THERAPY” SAYS BAYER EXECUTIVE
Bayer Pharmaceuticals Division President says “if we had surveyed two years ago in the public – ‘would you be willing to take a gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?’ – we probably would have had a 95% refusal rate,”
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at TheDavidKnightShow.com
Bayer Pharmaceuticals Division President says “if we had surveyed two years ago in the public – ‘would you be willing to take a gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?’ – we probably would have had a 95% refusal rate,”
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at TheDavidKnightShow.com
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