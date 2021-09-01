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EXCLUSIVE: Active Duty, Retired Naval Intelligence Members Told They Cannot ‘Disrespect’ Biden Over Afghanistan Debacle
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10 views • September 01, 2021
There is zero accountability at the White House, no checks and balances as Joe Biden has mainstream media in his back pocket covering up for all his blatant wrong doings. The Fallen 13 and their families need to have a voice and Biden needs to be held accountable for his mistakes, failures and possible criminal intent.
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qAXESuslRvI
Related links:
Veterans Reportedly Open Mail, Find They've Been Ordered to Stop 'Disrespecting' Biden
https://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread1293891/pg1
https://www.dailywire.com/news/exclusive-active-duty-retired-naval-intelligence-members-told-they-cannot-disrespect-biden-over-afghanistan-debacle
Article 888 sub 88
https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=granuleid:USC-prelim-title10-section888&;num=0&edition=prelim
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Related videos:
Bannon War Room on Rumble
https://rumble.com/vlvh2h-episode-1215-extraction-under-fire-the-final-hours.html
WATCH : Biden to check his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony
Ans ibrahim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qAXESuslRvI
Related links:
Veterans Reportedly Open Mail, Find They've Been Ordered to Stop 'Disrespecting' Biden
https://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread1293891/pg1
https://www.dailywire.com/news/exclusive-active-duty-retired-naval-intelligence-members-told-they-cannot-disrespect-biden-over-afghanistan-debacle
Article 888 sub 88
https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=granuleid:USC-prelim-title10-section888&;num=0&edition=prelim
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
'A Wolf in Sheeps Clothing' on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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