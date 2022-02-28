© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BTL040-Too Many Indians, Not Enough Chiefs--DARE to LEAD!
Follow
1
Share
Report
36 views • February 28, 2022
Excerpt from our "Too Many Indians, Not Enough Chiefs" BetweenTheLines podcast.
Hear the podcast in full, subtitled "WANTED: Godly Leaders...Step Up Now!" on our TTM channel @ https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/3219512
This video and podcast is based on a life-changing turn-of-events in 1998, two years after Keith had walked away from a lucrative corporate career, by faith, to answer God's call to full-time ministry. Keith got a call from his friend and executive business mentor asking for his help to recover his business.
Keith went to work, using all he had learned about Godly Leadership. For an entire two-year period Keith and The Holy Spirit worked every day, making one painful and hard-earned stride at a time, to recover the near-bankrupt-business. In 24 months, the company was turning out a profit quadruple that of its best year since its beginning in 1970.
In the month that Keith handed the fully-recovered, flourishing business back to his owner friend, the company received the prestigious award of "3rd Largest Luxury MotorCoach Company for all of Virginia." This is only one example of how, just like God wired every one of us to be a leader, He also wired each of us with a passion that The Holy Spirit activates in us when we choose to "step up" to answer God's call and "dare to lead" others from our platform of ministry with The Lord.
To this day, Godly leaders everywhere are able to benefit from the "battle scars" Keith and The Holy Spirit earned as they tell folks of the immediate and eternal rewards we can count on when we fight through the obstacles of the world we live in. We Shealys testify of this and more every day of our lives with The Lord God, here at TowardTheMark, and we count it a privilege to "take one for the team" for growing Godly Leaders who are stepping up now!
Hear the podcast in full, subtitled "WANTED: Godly Leaders...Step Up Now!" on our TTM channel @ https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/3219512
This video and podcast is based on a life-changing turn-of-events in 1998, two years after Keith had walked away from a lucrative corporate career, by faith, to answer God's call to full-time ministry. Keith got a call from his friend and executive business mentor asking for his help to recover his business.
Keith went to work, using all he had learned about Godly Leadership. For an entire two-year period Keith and The Holy Spirit worked every day, making one painful and hard-earned stride at a time, to recover the near-bankrupt-business. In 24 months, the company was turning out a profit quadruple that of its best year since its beginning in 1970.
In the month that Keith handed the fully-recovered, flourishing business back to his owner friend, the company received the prestigious award of "3rd Largest Luxury MotorCoach Company for all of Virginia." This is only one example of how, just like God wired every one of us to be a leader, He also wired each of us with a passion that The Holy Spirit activates in us when we choose to "step up" to answer God's call and "dare to lead" others from our platform of ministry with The Lord.
To this day, Godly leaders everywhere are able to benefit from the "battle scars" Keith and The Holy Spirit earned as they tell folks of the immediate and eternal rewards we can count on when we fight through the obstacles of the world we live in. We Shealys testify of this and more every day of our lives with The Lord God, here at TowardTheMark, and we count it a privilege to "take one for the team" for growing Godly Leaders who are stepping up now!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.