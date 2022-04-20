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The astonishing revelation recorded in St. Faustina's diary on the day of Pope Francis' birth
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48 views • April 20, 2022
Fr. James Altman joins John-Henry on today's episode for a discussion about the various aspects of divine mercy, in anticipation of the Feast of the Divine Mercy this coming Sunday, as well as an astounding revelation to St. Faustina on the day of Pope Francis' birth in 1936.
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