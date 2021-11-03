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THE GROUPS THAT HAVE BEEN EXEMPTED FROM GETTING THE VACCINE: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU
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1255 views • November 03, 2021
White House employees, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson employees, illegal invaders, Chinese students, homeless people and many more. Why? Keep in mind they can not exempt you NOR MAKE YOU TAKE THIS SHIT. Source: 3am Lowdown. Think about it. If you like this video you may also like some of these. Vaccine or virus?. DUMBS, TV mind control, Whistleblowers, CERN, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, Adverse reactions and more:
Mice Turned Into Zombie Killing Machines With Lasers. 5G? Graphene Oxide? The vaccinated?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gw4nE9jqSYqr/
Mice Turned Into Zombie Killing Machines With Lasers. 5G? Graphene Oxide? The vaccinated?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gw4nE9jqSYqr/
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