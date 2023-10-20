Injured children arrive at hospital after deadly airstrike on Orthodox church in Gaza

RT
Oct 20, 2023
An Orthodox Church that was sheltering people was hit tonight during the bombing of Gaza. Heartbreaking footage shows injured children arriving at a local hospital. At least 16 people were killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
