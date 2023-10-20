Create New Account
Injured children arrive at hospital after deadly airstrike on Orthodox church in Gaza
RT


Oct 20, 2023


An Orthodox Church that was sheltering people was hit tonight during the bombing of Gaza. Heartbreaking footage shows injured children arriving at a local hospital. At least 16 people were killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3qjbf1-injured-children-arrive-at-hospital-after-deadly-airstrike-on-orthodox-chur.html

childrenisraelchurchwarorthodoxgazabombinghospitalrtkilledinjuredairstrikesheltering people

