My son story

I am calling out 911 the paramedics and the hospital here in Las Vegas on February 23, 2024 regarding the handling on what happened at the house that morning approximately 12:50 AM
@john.johnb_online1438
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.