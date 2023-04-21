Tired of Being Defeated?

In this short clip, Guy Finley talks about how the unattended mind is the breeding ground of self-defeat. The unattended mind always goes into thought, hoping to reconcile the disturbance that thought created in the first place. Observing this dynamic as it takes place in the mind is how we rise above everything that has defeated us in the past.

Join us every week for "Discovery Wednesdays" at 7pm Pacific Time / 10pm Eastern Time when Guy Finley speaks live. Register at: guyfinley.org/light

Life of Learning Foundation, founded and directed by author Guy Finley, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help sincere spiritual seekers realize a conscious relationship with the Divine. The Foundation is a Center for Spiritual Discovery and is a welcome harbor for anyone wishing to let go of harmful negative states such as stress, fear and resentment in favor of a life filled with more love, compassion, and excellence. We are a federally recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates exclusively on the proceeds received from the sale of Guy Finley materials and charitable donations from our generous supporters.