🇮🇱🇱🇧 The Lebanese Hezbollah has published footage of a strike on an Israeli RADA RPS-42 radar, part of the Iron Dome air defense system, located near the border. This is the second documented instance of the Shiite group using FPV drones to attack such targets.



The extent of damage to the radar station is unknown, as the video shows the drone striking a metal structure rather than the radar itself. However, it is noteworthy that the drone was able to reach the target unimpeded - there are no signs of any countermeasures up until the final moment.



📌 It seems that the IDF has not yet fully grasped the threat posed by FPV drones. In the Gaza Strip, Palestinian militants used drones in a limited capacity, and they did not present the same problems that both sides face daily in the SMO zone. It is difficult to explain the lack of electronic warfare countermeasures against the drone.



Hezbollah appears to have a good understanding of the capabilities of this new type of weapon. However, in the event of an invasion of Lebanon, the IDF will clearly face drones targeting their Merkava tanks and Namers, and after suffering major losses, will be forced to hastily bristle with familiar mobile electronic warfare systems.



