Batshit Desperation

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Midterms are around the corner and the cultist-left are throwing anything and everything at us to stop the inevitable crushing defeat. Also, this is Freedom on Deck’s seven-year anniversary and 21 years since 9-11. Guest are Mike France and Dr. Kendra Becker-Musante.
Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on
local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island
and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ -
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Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye