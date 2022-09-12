Batshit Desperation

Midterms are around the corner and the cultist-left are throwing anything and everything at us to stop the inevitable crushing defeat. Also, this is Freedom on Deck’s seven-year anniversary and 21 years since 9-11. Guest are Mike France and Dr. Kendra Becker-Musante.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

