Starmer: forces Apple, Google to scan children's phones - The pretext is child safety or will it become a mechanism for mass surveillance?

UK forces Apple, Google to scan children's phones for nude images



Keir Starmer announced that if tech firms don't voluntarily activate detection features within 3 months, the government will legislate to force them – with fines and even criminal charges for non‑compliant bosses.



The policy applies to UK devices, existing and new.



The pretext: child safety. The mechanism: mass surveillance. The fine print: once the architecture is built, who decides what gets blocked next?

Adding:

DARPA sets sights on jamming-proof communications Trojan Horse



The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) plans to develop a universal encoder-decoder (CODEC) “capable of sending and receiving information using any known communication error correction code and any developed in the future" as part of the LUC program.



🔊 Behind these dry official phrases lies technology that could undermine many of the assumptions modern electronic warfare is built on.



For decades, military communications have depended on a simple reality: interference, noise, and incompatible signal formats create barriers.



📣 Radios, drones, missiles, satellites, and command centers all speak different digital languages, forcing an adversary to operate through a fog of electronic chaos has been one of the most effective ways to disrupt them.



DARPA is angling for something different.



The result could be a communication system that can rapidly adapt to changing environments, shift between coding schemes on the fly, and potentially operate in conditions that would cripple conventional networks.



If DARPA succeeds, the implications could extend far beyond faster data transfer. Such technology:



🔴 could make jamming far less effective



🔴 extend the reach of military networks



🔴 allow platforms to communicate across an unprecedented range of protocols at lower cost



🐴 Communications Trojan horse



Perhaps more chilling is the possibility of the system rapidly switching among different coding schemes to theoretically mimic an enormous variety of communications standards – whether those of adversary or allies.



The less an adversary understands about what it is intercepting, the harder it becomes to jam, track, or target.



👉 Furthermore, GRAND is not tied to any single communications standard, and is designed to work across an evolving landscape of coding techniques, including those being developed for future post-quantum and ultra-high-capacity networks.



@geopolitics_prime