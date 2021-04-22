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FAT OBESE TURKEY WITH NO LEGS GETS CAUGHT MEETING A MINOR😂 (Edp Caught Meeting with a 13 year old)
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81 views • April 22, 2021
Hat tip to itsyaboitipster: https://odysee.com/@itsyaboitipster:7/chat-logs-and-sting-op-of-edp445:e
To NZCANUCK and any other douchebags - LINE UP, FUCKERS! ALL OF YOU WILL BE WETWORKED
ALL SCUMBAGS PAY - AND I DON'T TAKE LAYAWAY OR EBTs
YourSIMPLE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCMDUEiaCZqEQHFCq6ZXzyw
#Recommended#Reaction #Funny #Edpgetscaughtmeetimgwitha13yearoldreaction#EdpCaughtin4k #Edp #Reaction #Mustwatch #Viral #EdpGetscaught
Edp caught in 4K
Music in this video
Song - Changes
Artist - Lil Durk
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Alamo Records / Interscope); NirvanaDigitalPublishing, Create Music Publishing, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., UMPI, ASCAP, and 2 Music Rights Societies
To NZCANUCK and any other douchebags - LINE UP, FUCKERS! ALL OF YOU WILL BE WETWORKED
ALL SCUMBAGS PAY - AND I DON'T TAKE LAYAWAY OR EBTs
YourSIMPLE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCMDUEiaCZqEQHFCq6ZXzyw
#Recommended#Reaction #Funny #Edpgetscaughtmeetimgwitha13yearoldreaction#EdpCaughtin4k #Edp #Reaction #Mustwatch #Viral #EdpGetscaught
Edp caught in 4K
Music in this video
Song - Changes
Artist - Lil Durk
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Alamo Records / Interscope); NirvanaDigitalPublishing, Create Music Publishing, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., UMPI, ASCAP, and 2 Music Rights Societies
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