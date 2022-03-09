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911 The Missing Links
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472 views • March 09, 2022
ΠΟΙΟΙ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΟΙ ΔΡΑΣΤΕΣ ΤΗΣ ΤΡΟΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ ΤΗΣ 11ΗΣ ΣΕΠΤΕΜΒΡΙΟΥ 2001 ΣΤΟ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΕΝΤΡΟ ΕΜΠΟΡΙΟΥ;
Όλο το άρθρο εδώ:
911 Οι ελλιπείς σύνδεσμοι με αποδείξεις ότι έγινε από τους Εβραίους.
https://www.sfagi.gr/911-oi-ellipeis-syndesmoi-me-apodeixeis-oti-egine-apo-toys-evraioys/
Όλο το άρθρο εδώ:
911 Οι ελλιπείς σύνδεσμοι με αποδείξεις ότι έγινε από τους Εβραίους.
https://www.sfagi.gr/911-oi-ellipeis-syndesmoi-me-apodeixeis-oti-egine-apo-toys-evraioys/
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