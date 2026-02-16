De-Industrialization Was Deliberate

Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Exposes The 50-Year Plot

* Rubio told the Munich Security Conference that deindustrialization was a conscious policy choice.

* He is right.

* The CFR wrote its ‘controlled disintegration’ plan in 1977.

* Now the globalists are panicking — and President Trump is reversing it on every front.

* We have the receipts.





Promethean Updates (16 February 2026)

https://rumble.com/v75uiho-it-was-deliberate-rubio-exposes-the-50-year-plot.html

https://youtu.be/xrRc1hYMfwo