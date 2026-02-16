De-Industrialization Was Deliberate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Exposes The 50-Year Plot
* Rubio told the Munich Security Conference that deindustrialization was a conscious policy choice.
* He is right.
* The CFR wrote its ‘controlled disintegration’ plan in 1977.
* Now the globalists are panicking — and President Trump is reversing it on every front.
* We have the receipts.
Promethean Updates (16 February 2026)
https://rumble.com/v75uiho-it-was-deliberate-rubio-exposes-the-50-year-plot.html