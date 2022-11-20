Republicans have the majority on the hill. The people demand payback time. Go SMASHMOUTH! Let’s see if the death cult can take it as good as they dish out. Guests Rev. William Cook, Andrea Kaye and Swoop return to do some dishing of their own. Don’t miss this one!

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye