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100 Percent proof We Can't Orbit Earth. (Not even go to the moon.) Debunk This.
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227 views • November 24, 2021
From Gab. So much for CIA denouncing flat earth... and please comment on Galileo and the heliocentric model and Copernicus and the round-earth theory taught in (evil / evilly misinformed) school...
AND HOW ABOUT SATELITE PHONES?
AND HOW ABOUT SATELITE PHONES?
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