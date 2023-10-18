Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cognitive Dissonance is a social engineering tool that keeps you in the DARK
channel image
DARK$EID HOLORIME™ © ♫ ℗
0 Subscribers
52 views
Published Yesterday

if you like this information mirror it, share it on all social media and ask yourself why no one else is talking about this. Here's the agenda> https://www.nlm.nih.gov/od/osi/osi_programs.html#diversity_equity

Keywords
falseagendaofficenarrativeofstrategicinitiatives

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket