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Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-persecution-comes/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "The LORD says ""The deceptions and lies are so great that the majority of My People have succumbed to it. They listen to the lies of the enemy, because they fill their eyes full of darkness." "