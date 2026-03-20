2. SATAN is in Charge if...

When you make a simple agreement/contract to pay another entity's debts/sins, you are making out an application to become a Constituent/RESIDENT which legally is giving your Power-of-Attorney over to that entity so you can become "a voluntary" 14th Amendment CITIZEN-tax-slave. For over a century THAT ENTITY has been a dead 2-dimensional paper-promise-IOU ONE WORLD CORPORATION. That is the deep STATE & definition of SATAN. The owners of THAT [Dead End] CORPORATION have names, but are THEY alive presently, or does it even matter? THEY have given THEIR oath/pledge to an ancient Entity that has been the opposite of our Creator of the Universe & Law establisher.

If you knowingly or unknowingly---without objection---make out an application for a license from THIS DEEP STATE CORPORATION you are also making a pledge to be "ONE with IT"/numbered/Marked as The BEAST & be a sinner too!

No wonder few want to hear or read what was just spelled out... For you have been put on Notice! “Notice to Principals is Notice to Agents; Notice to Agents is Notice to Principals.”=When you are informed, & you do not act on it [merely make a lawful public record], you too stand guilty. Recording is what you do when you make this lawful Stand. This is what is important as your status, not some stupid side-track down LGBTxyz that the privately owned Media puts forth as brainwashing-programming/transfarm-making: This is only one example: An amazing deep dive into M.K. Ultra, Monarch, & various occult & historical things that are part of the [Matrix] mixture:

https://youtu.be/h4jtxAr9BWw





Open your eyes. Don't keep them 'Eyes Wide Shut.' The name of the Game is CORPORATE profits, not capitalism! ..All at the expense of the people, not the Elite Families; who are the ones actually bankrupt because THEY don't use THEIR own energy=THEY feed off those who pledge/sacrifice themselves=contract. Greatest exemplification via the privately rented-usury Federal Reserve promissory=IOU inflationary Notes. From those that:

THEY don't LIVE ..that being The [Dead End] corporation---a non-living non-physical entity from ancient times named SATAN---but now termed: THE corporation. From the classical movie "They Live" where the Aliens/foreigners/outsiders are skeleton faces ..of the DEAD.





5780. International Public Notice: Why British Lies Matter to the Whole World http://annavonreitz.com/britishliesmatter.pdf

More info on how to get out of the BEAST: https://thearizonaassembly.org/





The Day [1812] Tartaria Fell: How They Erased the Greatest Empire From History:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNjMXnr6R2s