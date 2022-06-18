Donetsk EMTs Save A Man After He Is Hit By Ukraine Shelling Today [English subtitles]

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Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukrainehttps://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstodayhttps://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc... https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancaster... https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancastern... https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancas... https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday https://vk.com/patricklancaster
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