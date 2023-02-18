Simon Roche will Soon Be Living Out Fulfillment of WW III Prophesies

This was recorded on Feb. 6, 2023. Brian typed these words on Feb. 8th, 2023, after his dear brother in Shabbat, volunteered [for no money, that means (which is hard for a Talmudist to do, lol!)] to not only edit the video but to also make the thumbnail (thn).

Please extend your condolences to Simon Roche's family and his fellows at the Suitlanders, if you are watching this video shortly after the outbreak of WW III.

Simon Roche is the spokesman for the Suidlanders in South Africa, He gives us regular updates on the prophecies of WW III by the Seiner, Nicolass van Rensburg.

He has been on the Brian Ruhe Show about 31 times since 2016 and our playlist of videos is https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/8tWeWvbVVbu6/ . Please donate to the Suidlanders at suidlanders.org .

Please phone into my live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on https://revolution.radio/Schedules-A&B.html

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/

Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://www.thulesociety.com/

https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

My books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.