© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rise in immune malfunctions only coincides with our attempt at digitally hacking the immune system
Follow
3
Share
Report
210 views • February 19, 2022
If it's not conspired by people, it's a coincidence by nature. Favoring coincidences over conspiracies by default goes against everything history and life experience teach us, is a fucking moronic and ignorant behavior, worth shaming - https://SILVIEW.media
Learn more: https://silview.media/2021/05/14/software-of-life-is-a-moderna-trade-mark-for-mrna-literally-and-they-make-apps/
Check out our original memes site: https://truth-memes.com
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/silview
Sources:
https://www.corbettreport.com/greatnarrative/
https://moderna.tx
Learn more: https://silview.media/2021/05/14/software-of-life-is-a-moderna-trade-mark-for-mrna-literally-and-they-make-apps/
Check out our original memes site: https://truth-memes.com
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/silview
Sources:
https://www.corbettreport.com/greatnarrative/
https://moderna.tx
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.