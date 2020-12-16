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THEY TRIED TO OFF OUR MILITARY, TOXIC V... DONT TAKE THE V...
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373 views • December 16, 2020
DEPLORABLE DUCK - 15 Dec 2020
They found out that the Chinese was in charge of the pharmaceutical companies that is making the v and they decided to make it poisonous and kill our troops. this is enough to declare war on China.
They found out that the Chinese was in charge of the pharmaceutical companies that is making the v and they decided to make it poisonous and kill our troops. this is enough to declare war on China.
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