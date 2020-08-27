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Confessions of the Zionists. Disturbing!
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114 views • August 27, 2020
Amazing actual quotes by Israeli leaders about the conquest of Palestine, and of the world. e.g. "Our race is the master race, we are Divine Gods on this Planet ..." One quote they forgot was the one by Netanyahu after leaving the Eric Pollard's cell (arrested by USA for spying on us for Israel) "When we are done with the Americans, they will dry up and blow away like dust".
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