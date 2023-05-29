Create New Account
Every person who met with Mr. Guo feels his unconditional love and care from him. His charm of personality can transcend language and culture
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 21 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2i7yy4d03c

0527 Nicole看七哥

Every person who met with Mr. Guo feels his unconditional love and care from him. His charm of personality can transcend language and culture.

每一個接觸過郭先生的人，都能感受到他無條件的愛與關懷。 他的人格魅力可以超越語言和文化。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@mosenglish @moschinese



