https://gettr.com/post/p2i7yy4d03c
0527 Nicole看七哥
Every person who met with Mr. Guo feels his unconditional love and care from him. His charm of personality can transcend language and culture.
每一個接觸過郭先生的人，都能感受到他無條件的愛與關懷。 他的人格魅力可以超越語言和文化。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.