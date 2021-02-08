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Dr. Lee Merritt, former chair of the AAPS: this is the CCP's binary weapon. 美国内科医生和外科医生协会(AAPS)前主席Lee Merritt博士：这是中共的二元武器
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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164 views • February 08, 2021
G-Translators on GTV：https://gtv.org/user/5ed199be2ba3ce32911df7ac

Dr. Lee Merritt, former chair of the AAPS: this is the CCP's binary weapon.
美国内科医生和外科医生协会(AAPS)前主席Lee Merritt博士：这是中共的二元武器
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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