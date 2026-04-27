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4/26/2026
1 Timothy 1:1-13 Guarding Doctrine
Intro: Doctrine is what you believe and therefore what you teach comes from that. Doctrine has become a dirty word in some evangelical circles. The “Monroe Doctrine” is a set of rules the United States used in international relations. It’s the guidelines we follow. Our guidelines come from the Bible. Our doctrine comes from the Bible.