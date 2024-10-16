"I am a little Palestinian girl. I am still very young. My heart is pure. I have good intentions and I don't harm anyone. I know my home. I know my land. My family, so beautiful, surrounding me. Whatever I need I find it around me with love and kindness. Criminals came to our town. They killed my father and took my brother away. They started saying "The land is ours". My eyes cried from the shock. I shout "What did I do" ? No one answers me. They arrested me, beat me and said they wanted a trial for the harm. They imprisoned me and what was the charge? They said that I was a terrorist criminal. Who would accept this shame? Hear my voice, oh humanity. There are still many like me. When will they see freedom"""

