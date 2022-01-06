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KAZAKHSTAN RISING. KAZAK PRESIDENT ORDERED MILITARY TO STOP ANTI-GOV PROTESTS 4-01-2022
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71 views • January 06, 2022
Plazma

1257 subscribers


**I CANT COMMENT ON BITCHUTE, COME TO ODYSEE**
Situation in #Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest metropolis, spirals out of control. The president imposes a curfew and deploys the military to quell the anti-government protests. It seems the people do not seem to care that the military are out...this is the way to be.
As soon as military open fire, its open season on them all, no reason to hold back once they are opening fire.
**UPDATE**I was just told apparently this is a military escort to get politicians out...also, notice they stopped when someone stood in the way and fell? They know what would happen if he was ran over.
They are shitting themselves.
Every single person has a reason or ten to vaccinate a politician or media...
Now do we start with Swiss bunkers, Fingerlakes or New Zealand D.U.M.B's?

Share my videos on all platforms, not just our hugboxes...make new accounts on their platforms and expect to be deleted.
Just get it out there, we need to break through the echo chamber...we are preaching to the converted!
Support here, cheers (I want to get on the road for IRL journalism...asking the creators and masons what they are doing live on stream...its a bike fund...I havent failed any of you yet!):
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy