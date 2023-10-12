Seth Holehouse w/ Atty. Todd Callender: The Disturbing Truth About the Israel–Hamas War

(Oct 11, 2023) Man in America’s Seth Holehouse interviews attorney Todd Callender about what is really going on in Israel. Topics also include WWIII, Ukraine, psychological warfare, propaganda, false flags, the ongoing globalist depopulation plans, the COVID bioweapon injections, the nationwide emergency alert tests, 5g, and EMF radiation.
Man in America: https://maninamerica.com/
5 Small Stones: https://5smallstones.com/
CloutHub: https://clouthub.com/home
Full 'Man in America' show: https://banned.video/watch?id=652767f3a1be87a989ca17e7
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.