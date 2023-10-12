Create New Account
Seth Holehouse w/ Atty. Todd Callender: The Disturbing Truth About the Israel–Hamas War
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday

(Oct 11, 2023) Man in America’s Seth Holehouse interviews attorney Todd Callender about what is really going on in Israel. Topics also include WWIII, Ukraine, psychological warfare, propaganda, false flags, the ongoing globalist depopulation plans, the COVID bioweapon injections, the nationwide emergency alert tests, 5g, and EMF radiation.


Man in America: https://maninamerica.com/


5 Small Stones: https://5smallstones.com/


CloutHub: https://clouthub.com/home


Full 'Man in America' show: https://banned.video/watch?id=652767f3a1be87a989ca17e7

emfcurrent eventsinterviewfalse flagpropaganda5gisraelwargenocidedepopulationhamaswwiiiseth holehousetodd callender

