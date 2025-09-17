Vitamin C major extracellular antioxidant protects cellular membrane

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



When we use acronyms like NACs and NADs, then we lose the meaning. So I thought I'd bring it all the way back to vitamin C. Vitamin C is our major extracellular antioxidant. You see it protects at that level, at the cellular membrane.

Our membranes are phospholipid phosphate lipid bilayers. Not synthetic phosphates or lipids. Not seed oils, not any of those things, because then you don't have the appropriate sensors and you get leaky. And of course, this is why, after 17 essentially all of the infusions, Meyer's cocktails or vitamin C, those are all deadly, deadly, deadly, deadly. And yet clinical centers don't appreciate this, because they're being lied to.

So it was critically important that we, knowing the synergies with the vitamin C in Cardio Miracle, with the minerals, the alkaline earth minerals, this location in the genome is one of the few locations where any spike protein can actually see an open piece of chromosome and insert itself into the cells.

Judy MIiovits, PhD - 09/09/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1nAJEENoBNkJL

Cardio Miracle: https://cardiomiracle.com/drjudy

DocOfDetox product line: https://store.docofdetox.com/therealdrjudy

ArkHub course: Cardio Miracle Primer for Educators, Coaches and Athletic Professionals: https://app.arkhub.io/program-details/2161