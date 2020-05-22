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US Secured 300 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine that will be Ready by the End of 2020
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70 views • May 22, 2020
Only a handful of the vaccines in development have advanced to human trials, an indicator of safety and efficacy, and the stage at which most fail. (They fail but they are still injected into people!)
“AstraZeneca recognizes that the vaccine may not work but is committed to progressing the clinical program with speed and scaling up manufacturing at risk,” it said. (They may not work but they are scaling up production?)
https://business.financialpost.com/technology/u-s-secures-300-million-doses-of-potential-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-3
“AstraZeneca recognizes that the vaccine may not work but is committed to progressing the clinical program with speed and scaling up manufacturing at risk,” it said. (They may not work but they are scaling up production?)
https://business.financialpost.com/technology/u-s-secures-300-million-doses-of-potential-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-3
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