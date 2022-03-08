Putin wants a Deal--Zelensky Says No as Crisis Worsens

March 7, 2022 - Monday marks the axis between a potential world war and the possible cessation of hostilities. Which will it be? Vladimir Putin offered his negotiating terms and Zelensky shot him down. Americans are asking themselves as they pay up to $7 a gallon for gasoline and Russia advances in Ukraine, do we belong in this war where there are no American interests?Join me for the full picture.Thanks for watching and praying! See newsletter for all source work.Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:Website:prayingcitizen.comAll newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.comCopyright DisclaimerUnder Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.