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Follow The Science? CDC Director Throws Expert Committee Under The Bus (Ron Paul)
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20 views • October 07, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/06/covid-vaccine-booster.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211006&mid=DM1011575&rid=1284709490
http://www.ronpaullibertyreport.com/
While the FDA voted to approve a booster for high-risk individuals and those over 65, the CDC’s expert advisory committee did not. They actually voted against recommending a booster for high-risk individuals based on their profession or living conditions. They thought only those over the age of 65 should be eligible for a booster at this time
CDC director Rochelle Walensky overruled her own experts and September 24, 2021, recommended a booster dose for adults at high risk of infection due to profession or living conditions
From bad to worse news, Pfizer is preparing to seek emergency use expansion to cover children aged 5 through 11. The FDA and CDC may review the data and vote on the issue as early as the end of October 2021
In mid-September 2021, Italy became the first European country to announce it will implement mandatory COVID-19 health passes (so-called “Green Pass”) for all workers, both public and private. The mandate takes effect October 15, 2021
http://www.ronpaullibertyreport.com/
While the FDA voted to approve a booster for high-risk individuals and those over 65, the CDC’s expert advisory committee did not. They actually voted against recommending a booster for high-risk individuals based on their profession or living conditions. They thought only those over the age of 65 should be eligible for a booster at this time
CDC director Rochelle Walensky overruled her own experts and September 24, 2021, recommended a booster dose for adults at high risk of infection due to profession or living conditions
From bad to worse news, Pfizer is preparing to seek emergency use expansion to cover children aged 5 through 11. The FDA and CDC may review the data and vote on the issue as early as the end of October 2021
In mid-September 2021, Italy became the first European country to announce it will implement mandatory COVID-19 health passes (so-called “Green Pass”) for all workers, both public and private. The mandate takes effect October 15, 2021
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