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Elon Musk on Nikola Tesla – What He Said May Shock You...
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646 views • September 04, 2019
What Elon Musk said about Nikola Tesla in an interview, may shock you. Elon Musk is quickly becoming one of the most famous people on earth. Tesla the car company, SpaceX, SolarCity, The Boring Company are all companies of Elon Musk's, which are leading the way in technology and humanity's future. However, his thoughts on Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison took me back for a minute.
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