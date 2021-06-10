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I HAVE HEART PROBLEMS FROM THE VACCINE AND I AM F****D SHE SAYS
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610 views • June 10, 2021
Plummeting vaccination rates have turned what officials hoped would be the “last mile” of the coronavirus immunization campaign into a marathon, threatening President Biden’s goal of getting shots to at least 70 percent of adults by July 4.
Source: Lift the Veil via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Lift the Veil via Jim Crenshaw
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