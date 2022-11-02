Episode 132 - Chat with Pat and Tony about Money Debt and Digital Currency

Please find Tony's channel here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P8oKyN6l09bo/
Please find Pat's channel (Waking the Future) here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
I have a great chat with my friends Tony and Pat about Money, the debt bubble and credit systems, inflation, artificial scarcity, currencies and the possible implementation of a global digital currency.
Enjoy!
