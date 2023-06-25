You're being lied to about Peter Hotez and his DARK past | Redacted

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Dr. Peter Hotez has the entire media on his side in dodging a debate with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Of course he does. He has gone full on whiney baby and we have Redacted correspondent Dan Cohen to explain.
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